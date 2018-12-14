Malema tells Adriaan Basson: ‘We won’t do it’

News24 editor Adriaan Basson on Friday opened a case of intimidation against EFF supporter @tsk_tsheko for threatening to kill him.

@tsk_tsheko took to Twitter on Tuesday to threaten to slaughter “white animals” and to kill “people like” Basson.

The EFF supporter, “TshekoTsk”, who appears to be a devoted party member, has since deleted his tweet.

He was responding to a news article about Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama’s call to kill white people over the weekend.

TshekoTsk said that although he had never agreed with Mngxitama on any issue before, this time he did, adding that “action” had to be devised to kill white people such as Basson, who has recently been very critical of the EFF leadership, particularly Julius Malema.

He told Basson directly, tagging him: “But for the first time I agree with him [Mngxitama], we must slaughter these white animals if they kill black Africans, actually we must come up with action to kill white people like you.”

Basson on Friday praised the SA Police Service for being “very professional” in helping him open the case, and said he would help them track down the EFF supporter.

A disappointed Basson, however, pointed out that the EFF had not condemned their supporter for his actions.

Just opened criminal case of intimidation against EFF supporter ⁦@tsk_tsheko⁩ for threatening to kill me. ⁦@SAPoliceService⁩ very professional & I will assist them in tracking down suspect. No condemnation yet from EFF. ⁦@SAEditorsForum⁩ ⁦⁦@TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/swtQSuwt3y — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) December 14, 2018

Responding to Basson’s statement, Malema said: “We won’t do it.”

We won’t do it — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2018

Basson asked Malema to clarify his short statement.

“What won’t you do Julius? Condemn? Threaten? Kill?”

The EFF leader responded more clearly that he had meant condemnation.

Condemnation — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2018

His followers backed him and said Basson was seeking unnecessary attention from the EFF when it was clearly an individual who had threatened to kill him.

@SimonThola wrote: “But Adriaan you are an attention seeker boet. The guy did not bliksem jou only threaten he has time to play he should have kicked you,” while @LikhonaSokume said: “He is dragging the parties names into his squabbles with one individual.”

