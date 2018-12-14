Fikile Mbalula says ‘don’t encourage this’ after Zuma joins Twitter

In a peculiar tweet on Friday, the ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, was not enthused about news that former president Jacob Zuma has joined social media.

He reacted to a tweet in which Mzwanele Manyi advertised Zuma’s Twitter account, writing: “Don’t encourage this.”

Dont encourage this — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 14, 2018

Despite Mbalula’s discouragement, Zuma picked up 25,000 followers in just three hours, one of them being Mbalula himself.

Zuma’s second tweet said a Capitec account supposedly linked to him soliciting funds to pay his legal fees was false and people should not fall for the scam.

This is false https://t.co/b7zzCIRbeC — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018

The ANC recently made something of a deal with Zuma in which he reportedly agreed to not give a platform to ANC critics outside court when he appears on his corruption trial, and in return the ANC would let him campaign for next year’s elections and not officially distance themselves from him.

Many interpreted it as a sign that the current ANC leadership may have underestimated Zuma’s enduring popularity, despite the widespread criticism he also continues to be subjected to.

Mbalula’s tweet did not immediately make sense to everyone, and he was criticised for it by others.

Am somewhat confused my Leader. Could you please clarify. — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) December 14, 2018

One person pointed out that Zuma could end up with more followers than Mbalula, who is known for taking such stats very seriously.

uBaba is going to have more followers than you pic.twitter.com/WZ6dHRZ69w — Mngani ka Mngani (@JabulaniKhesa) December 14, 2018

There was also a general feeling that Zuma might use his platform to “expose” long-held ANC secrets.

Scared smallanyana skeletons will be exposed?? — POOKIE (@SIPOSHOLOLO1) December 14, 2018

Mbalula you Really know that Zuma has his way with people. Are you scared that he will expose you? It's long overdue. We should have done this long time ago. — Chihanyisa… (@I_AM_PHUMUDZ0) December 14, 2018

I hope baba releases those files yaz ???? — CarbsAndCoffee (@makaPoky) December 14, 2018

Others have been more critical of Zuma, seeing the move as a way to perhaps cash in on public sympathy or perhaps just ask for some actual cash.

Wow! The man is desperate. I hope he's not going to ask donations for his corrupt legal cases — TK Jim (@TKJimgmailcom1) December 14, 2018

Twitter is an important platform, I would not call it desperation rather strategy — African (@fidel_fengu) December 14, 2018

One user said it would be interesting how long it took for Zuma to pass Ramaphosa on Twitter.

Within 2 hours the former president is sitting at 22k followers. With this momentum he should hit 1 million within 4 months. — Rendani Nevhulaudzi (@R3ndani) December 14, 2018

I think it's time u deactivate tweeter. Zuma is more intelligent than u could ever b. He's going to make tweeter streets interesting, unlike u he's always true 2 himself N what he believes in. Wena u r just a puppy that goes where there's dogmore ????????u don't hv principles — Chihanyisa… (@I_AM_PHUMUDZ0) December 14, 2018

Voetsek wena Mbalula — Nkululeko Mbutho (@Nkulembutho) December 14, 2018

