Zuma dismisses fundraising campaign on his behalf, calling it false

A few hours on social media and former president Jacob Zuma has dismissed an allegation of a fundraising campaign being run on his behalf.

Zuma announced on Friday morning that he had decided to join major social media channels.

A user posted bank account details with the former president’s initials and surname, saying: “Fundraising for uBaba [Zuma] it goes direct, no middleman. SA is a giving nation, let’s say thank you Msholozi!”

Zuma retweeted the post with the comment: “This is false.”

This comes after the High Court in Pretoria handed down judgment yesterday on whether Zuma could be held personally liable for at least some of the millions spent on his legal costs fighting corruption charges.

An amount of R32 million was calculated by the EFF, while the DA and the presidency estimated that more than R16 million has already been paid for Zuma by taxpayers.

The court ruled that the state attorney would need to determine what the costs actually were. According to Ulrich Roux, speaking to eNCA after the ruling, Zuma would have to repay the money as soon as the costs were finalised. If he can’t do it, the EFF and DA will be able to approach the courts to attach his assets.

The ruling has raised questions on how Zuma will pay back the money.

Meanwhile, the SABC reports that the ANC has said it would donate money to help the former president with his legal fees.

