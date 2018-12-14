Malema welcomes ‘baba’ Zuma on Twitter, but McKenzie suspects a fightback plan

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Friday welcomed former president Jacob Zuma on social media. The former president posted a video on Twitter using his new account saying he had decided to “move with times” and join social media.

He said he made the decision to join social media because he heard people were talking about him.

He said: “I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

The former president has already called out a Twitter user spreading fake news with his apparent bank account for people to deposit money into for his legal bills.

This is false https://t.co/b7zzCIRbeC — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018

Zuma’s latest move has solicited mixed reactions from South Africans on social media.

While the EFF leader welcomed Zuma, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said the former president’s latest move was a fightback.

Welcome Baba… — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2018

McKenzie raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted he had heard a rumour about the president.

“I hope and pray that it’s true,” he said.

Some of his followers asked if the former president was getting married again, while others asked if he was starting a new party, but McKenzie said that wasn’t it.

McKenzie said though most on social media were taking Zuma’s latest move lightly, he suspected the former president was fighting back. According to him, there is a secret message in Zuma’s video.

“I think the fact that Wouter Basson, Magnus Malan, and Eugene de Kock’s legal bills were paid for by the state showed him that this is war. I suspect he is fighting back now. You should listen carefully to what he says in this video.”

I think the fact that Wouter Basson, Magnus Malan & Eugene De Kok legal bills were paid for by the State showed him that this is war , I suspect he is fighting back now. You should listen carefully to what he says in this video. https://t.co/meMz2bgha7 — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) December 14, 2018

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jacob Zuma joins social media

