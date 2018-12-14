; Jacob Zuma decides to ‘move with times’, joins social media – The Citizen
 
14.12.2018 09:17 am

Jacob Zuma decides to ‘move with times’, joins social media

Charles Cilliers
Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to his supporters after his court appearance in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The former president has said he’s heard that people have been talking about him.

On Friday morning, former President Jacob Zuma announced that he had decided to join major social media channels.

So far, he has only tweeted one video, announcing why he has joined up at the sprightly age of 76.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

His social media handles have been advertised as follows:

Twitter
@PresJGZuma

Instagram
@PresJGZuma

Facebook
Zuma JG

Facebook fan page
@PresJGZuma

As of Friday morning, the Twitter account had just over 200 users. It’s likely to rise rapidly.

