Jacob Zuma decides to ‘move with times’, joins social media

On Friday morning, former President Jacob Zuma announced that he had decided to join major social media channels.

So far, he has only tweeted one video, announcing why he has joined up at the sprightly age of 76.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

Good morning Mzansi Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018

His social media handles have been advertised as follows:

Twitter

@PresJGZuma

Instagram

@PresJGZuma

Facebook

Zuma JG

Facebook fan page

@PresJGZuma

As of Friday morning, the Twitter account had just over 200 users. It’s likely to rise rapidly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.