Ndlozi doesn’t ‘take Mngxitama seriously’ but defends him against ANC ‘hypocrisy’

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has “defended” Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama against the ANC, which had called for “harsh consequences” following Mngxitama’s call to “kill whites”.

In a statement the ANC said it viewed Mngxitama’s “outburst and threats as an attempt to set us back to the dark ages of apartheid”.

“The movement is disgusted at racist statements made by Mngxitama hurling racist diatribe against white people.

“Over the years, the ANC as the leader of society has been advancing social cohesion to create a nation that is non-racist, non-sexist and democratic.

“We call for harsh consequences for anyone who tries to divide our people in this country. Ever citizen’s rights to human dignity are protected in the constitution.

“We call on all South Africans to isolate those people who continue with their divisive slurs in threatening the lives of others.”

But Ndlozi said the ruling party was in no position to condemn Mngxitama, because, according to him, the ANC has been the “biggest divider”.

Read the full statement below:

I don’t take Andile seriously… but come on, the biggest divider of our country is the ruling party which has made sure to keep black people at the bottom, on their knees, in service of WHITE PRIVILEGE everywhere Any unity that doesn’t have economic freedom for black. is EVIL! https://t.co/j79ndaNh5J — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 12, 2018

Though he did not take Mngxitama seriously, Ndlozi said “the biggest divider of our country is the ruling party which has made sure to keep black people at the bottom, on their knees, in service of white privilege everywhere. Any unity that doesn’t have economic freedom for black is evil”.

Mngxitama has received criticism over a series of tweets on Sunday threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets.

Political parties such as the DA and Cope reported him to the SA Human Rights Commission, while the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) may also take action and prevent the BLF from contesting elections.

Twitter suspended his account for seven days over what it called “hateful conduct”.

The BLF leader, however, said that he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

