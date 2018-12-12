 
Manyi, Lesufi ask AfriForum’s view on schoolboy shot dead on farm

Citizen Reporter
Jimmy Manyi speaks to a reporter from the Citizen at the ANN7 Offices in Midrand on 25 August 2017. Manyi has recently acquired ANN7 and The New Age newspaper through a R450 million vendor-financed deal. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

According to his mother, the victim was looking for a job when he was shot in the back.

Businessman Mzwanele Manyi and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appear to be teaming up in requesting AfriForum to respond to a report of an 18-year-old boy who was shot on a litchi farm while allegedly looking for a job.

Grade 11 pupil Anele Ziko at Luvunywa High School in Langeloop village outside Malelane was allegedly shot in the back by a farmer when he and two friends were looking for jobs.

The 45-year-old farmer alleges the boys were stealing his litchis.

A Sowetan report said Ziko’s mother, Flora Khoza, said her son went to the farm to look for a part-time holiday job since schools were closed.

Khoza said Ziko and his friends often went to farms to look for jobs to get some money for the festive season.

Khoza was called to the clinic and found Ziko dead with a bullet wound in his back.

Police confirmed they were investigating the shooting and that a case of murder and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were opened.

Spokesperson Constable Magonseni Nkosi said the farmer shot three rounds towards the three children when he hit Ziko.

“One of the children managed to run away and one stopped and was assaulted by the farmer,” said Nkosi. Ziko died at a local clinic and his friend was treated for assault injuries.

The farmer, alongside a lawyer, handed himself into police on Monday. He told police he believed the boys were there to steal his litchis.

Some on social media appeared to be questioning the farmer’s motives.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

