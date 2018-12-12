 
12.12.2018 11:00 am

BLF website shut down in ‘latest cyber attacks’

Citizen reporter
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The party’s deputy president says they are being targeted for ‘exposing’ businessman Johann Rupert.

Just as Black First Land First (BLF) members were still dealing with their leader being banned from social media accounts, they woke up on Wednesday morning to discover the party’s website has also been shut down, in what BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana claims to be “cyber attacks”.

Mngxitama’s Twitter account has been suspended for seven days over his “kill whites” threats.

His series of tweets on Sunday threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets were reported by enough people to get his account suspended, while others renewed calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech.

It seems he acted too late when he deleted a video he posted on Twitter of him saying he would kill five white people for every black person killed in the taxi industry, as Twitter picked up that, as well as other comments he’d made, as “hateful conduct”.

Now the website is gone too.

.

Lwana said: “Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama has been banned from social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook. The BLF website and the pro-black online news platform, Black Opinion, have also been shut down.

“The latest cyber attacks are attributed to the exposing of Johann Rupert as a racist land thief who perpetuates black-on-black violence for profit and in the interest to sustain white racism.”

Mngxitama’s supporters, including poet Ntsiki Mazwai, have also taken to social media to criticise the shutting down of the BLF website.

Though South Africans on social media have been calling for Mngxitama to be prosecuted for his comments, Mazwai said the BLF leader was not a black extremist.

“He is a soul trying to reverse black oppression, you just have such a low self-worth as Africans you can’t see that.

“Because we are so anti-black when a black person stands in their blackness we call it black supremacy….we are truly sick.”

Also read: Twitter suspends Mngxitama’s account after ‘kill whites’ threats, IEC assessing what to do

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why is Andile Mngxitama not jailed, under psychiatric care? 12.12.2018
Stop Mngxitama before he becomes Hitler, says Cope 12.12.2018
BLF will take up arms if deregistered by IEC – Mngxitama 11.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.