BLF website shut down in ‘latest cyber attacks’

Just as Black First Land First (BLF) members were still dealing with their leader being banned from social media accounts, they woke up on Wednesday morning to discover the party’s website has also been shut down, in what BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana claims to be “cyber attacks”.

Mngxitama’s Twitter account has been suspended for seven days over his “kill whites” threats.

His series of tweets on Sunday threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets were reported by enough people to get his account suspended, while others renewed calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech.

It seems he acted too late when he deleted a video he posted on Twitter of him saying he would kill five white people for every black person killed in the taxi industry, as Twitter picked up that, as well as other comments he’d made, as “hateful conduct”.

Now the website is gone too.

Lwana said: “Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama has been banned from social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook. The BLF website and the pro-black online news platform, Black Opinion, have also been shut down.

“The latest cyber attacks are attributed to the exposing of Johann Rupert as a racist land thief who perpetuates black-on-black violence for profit and in the interest to sustain white racism.”

They can ban their platforms thinking THE BLACK AGENDA OF BLF MOVEMENT will FALL sorry to say they JUST FUELED THE REVOLUTION for working the ground of our BLACK MAJORITY. pic.twitter.com/eUGqNdpi2d — Pro Black Mawethu (@M_Tatubana) December 12, 2018

Mngxitama’s supporters, including poet Ntsiki Mazwai, have also taken to social media to criticise the shutting down of the BLF website.

Though South Africans on social media have been calling for Mngxitama to be prosecuted for his comments, Mazwai said the BLF leader was not a black extremist.

Andile is being shut down by the system and you are helping the system instead of standing up for your own….what the fuck is wrong with you? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 12, 2018

“He is a soul trying to reverse black oppression, you just have such a low self-worth as Africans you can’t see that.

“Because we are so anti-black when a black person stands in their blackness we call it black supremacy….we are truly sick.”

