Malema not keen on journalist acknowledging Mandela and De Klerk’s peace prize

Journalist Andi Makinana took to Twitter to acknowledge the anniversary of former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW De Klerk receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, which took place in 1993, exactly 25 years ago on Monday.

While Makinana did not say whether or not the two politicians winning the peace prize was a good or bad thing, only noting that it happened, Julius Malema was not impressed. The EFF leader simply responded with “Mxm”, a clicking sound that is often used as a sign of disapproval.

The simple three letter exclamation speaks volumes on Malema’s views on the transition to democracy. But while it’s expected that Malema would disapprove of the prize being given to former apartheid leader De Klerk, whether or not he is also against it having been given to Mandela is unclear.

While some said he accused the late SA struggle icon of being a sell-out when speaking at the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom in 2015, Malema said this was not the case.

He clarified that while he didn’t exactly feel that Mandela sold out, he did feel that the South African struggle icon only took the country to the brink of freedom and that economic emancipation would still need to be achieved.

Malema has also expressed his view that the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, rather than her ex-husband, should have been president of South Africa, and that the ANC betrayed her.

It is possible the exclamation was aimed at De Klerk alone. Many South Africans feel that as someone complicit in apartheid, he should not have received the prize.

Malema’s animosity towards the former president pales in comparison though, to that shown by the EFF’s much less supported and more hardline political rivals, BLF.

The party’s leader Andile Mngxitama reacted to reports that De Klerk had been hospitalised in October by expressing his disappointment that the former leader may pass away before he can be prosecuted for alleged crimes committed under his rule during apartheid.

The BLF has never wasted any opportunities to call for the jailing of the Nobel peace prize co-winner, who is now 82.

On Sunday, Mngxitama called for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to “speed up criminal proceedings against FW de Klerk”.

It is unclear what was meant by this, as the NPA has never said they are pursuing a criminal investigation of De Klerk despite the fact that the BLF opened a case against him with the police last year.

“BLF [is] worried de Klerk may die with the truth,” said Mngxitama at the time.

