R132K bottle of champagne leaves Twitter asking if it has Jesus’ tears

A bottle of Ultra-Exclusive Champagne Carbon has left South Africans on social media asking if it comes with a car.

The bottle, said to be one of the most expensive champagnes in the world, will only cost you R132 000.

Champagne brand Carbon is the official supplier to F1, so Lewis Hamilton is probably being showered with R132 000 here:

What a way to end the season! ????Grateful for everything, your positive energy and being with me every step of the way. Now let’s celebrate!! ???????????? #StillIRise #TeamLH ???? @f1 #repost pic.twitter.com/jNANvEL3of — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 25, 2018

But South Africans think the amount is more than someone’s annual salary, including bonuses and a Stokvel payout.

Twitter user @nastrodemus said he would only spend that amount if the bottle comes with Jesus’ tears, while @Justice said: “R132 000? When I drink it I better be drunk the whole year.”

Ultra-Exclusive R132 000 Champagne Comes Wrapped In Carbon sold at Makro. Currently the most expensive bottle in the world. pic.twitter.com/t7Q7klEInN — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 11, 2018

But this is not the most expensive bottle out there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.