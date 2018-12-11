 
11.12.2018 11:42 am

R132K bottle of champagne leaves Twitter asking if it has Jesus’ tears

Some have, however, shared other bottles with prices of up to R500 000.

A bottle of Ultra-Exclusive Champagne Carbon has left South Africans on social media asking if it comes with a car.

The bottle, said to be one of the most expensive champagnes in the world, will only cost you R132 000.

Champagne brand Carbon is the official supplier to F1, so Lewis Hamilton is probably being showered with R132 000 here:

But South Africans think the amount is more than someone’s annual salary, including bonuses and a Stokvel payout.

Twitter user @nastrodemus said he would only spend that amount if the bottle comes with Jesus’ tears, while  @Justice said: “R132 000? When I drink it I better be drunk the whole year.”

But this is not the most expensive bottle out there.

