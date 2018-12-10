Shilowa criticised for ‘Pitori chicks have no chill’ tweet

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa shared a story about his friend’s interaction with “Pitori chicks” and left some of his followers asking him if the friend in question was, in fact, him.

Shilowa shared a story about his friend of an “advanced” age who took his chances on a young woman in Pretoria, only to be reminded of his age.

The former premier said his friend, who lost his wife 12 years ago, never stood a chance as his shot never went beyond the greeting stage.

Responding to his followers who asked him what his friend was thinking hitting on a young woman, Shilowa said he needed prayers.

“He sheepishly said lesson learnt,” he said.

Responding to some who asked if the friend he was talking was not him, Shilowa said in Xitsonga: “Lights have long been turned off.”

While most saw the joke in his tweet, others criticised him.

Actor Mona Skenjana decided to “fix” Shilowa’s tweet and wrote: “An elderly male friend of mine saw a female young enough to be his child and decided to be inappropriate and hit on her and she graciously put him in his place even though he didn’t deserve it.”

@busani_ngcaweni said: “You shouldn’t be calling women chicks as a matter of principle. Even worse when used by a grandfather,” while @JTshilenga said: “Disgusting tweet and sick conversation.”

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

Nothing wrong with Pitori chicks! Why would some old man go around calling strangers "babe". — Black Butterfly ???????? (@lunabellesoar) December 8, 2018

You guys are sugar-daddies? — ANC Leads (@ANCHQ1) December 8, 2018

Kanti how old are you? Stop embarrassing yourself tu — Zola (@ZolaNothanga) December 10, 2018

At your age calling girls chicks?😱 — Phoshwane a Mosebo (@MphoMolepo_) December 8, 2018

Baba ichick into enjena 👇 please respect women pic.twitter.com/XJQZJj1cgk — Coke without Cola😤 (@_BantuZulu) December 8, 2018

Order comrade, order — Dave (@Ribiemd) December 8, 2018

" an elderly male friend of mine saw a female young enough to be his child and decided to be inappropriate and hit on her and she graciously put him in his place eventhough he didn't deserve it" There😊 I fixed it. — Mona Skenjana (@MonaMonyane) December 9, 2018

You shouldn’t be calling women chicks as a matter of principle. Even worse when used by a grandfather. — busani ngcaweni (@busani_ngcaweni) December 9, 2018

Two things: *So this is your friend? 👀

*Did you actually just refer to a young woman as a "chick" – in YOUR advanced age? 👀 — Tums (@TumiMaruping) December 8, 2018

I hope the friend is unmarried because if he is then it means that could be something you approve of as a friend and could possibly be doing. He deserves that, bloody malome — Mo Mat (@TsonoM) December 8, 2018

Chicks? Did he really use that word? — Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) December 8, 2018

Wena with your friend calling young girls dichicks le nale malwedhe abo blesser. — Black Queen (@NdlovuPowen) December 8, 2018

