 
10.12.2018 12:23 pm

Shilowa criticised for ‘Pitori chicks have no chill’ tweet

Citizen reporter
Mbazima Shilowa. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Yunus Mohamed)

Mbazima Shilowa. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Yunus Mohamed)

While some of his followers criticised his use of the word to describe women, others asked him if the friend was not him.

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa shared a story about his friend’s interaction with “Pitori chicks” and left some of his followers asking him if the friend in question was, in fact, him.

Shilowa shared a story about his friend of an “advanced” age who took his chances on a young woman in Pretoria, only to be reminded of his age.

The former premier said his friend, who lost his wife 12 years ago, never stood a chance as his shot never went beyond the greeting stage.

Responding to his followers who asked him what his friend was thinking hitting on a young woman, Shilowa said he needed prayers.

“He sheepishly said lesson learnt,” he said.

Responding to some who asked if the friend he was talking was not him, Shilowa said in Xitsonga: “Lights have long been turned off.”

While most saw the joke in his tweet, others criticised him.

Actor Mona Skenjana decided to “fix” Shilowa’s tweet and wrote: “An elderly male friend of mine saw a female young enough to be his child and decided to be inappropriate and hit on her and she graciously put him in his place even though he didn’t deserve it.”

@busani_ngcaweni said: “You shouldn’t be calling women chicks as a matter of principle. Even worse when used by a grandfather,” while @JTshilenga said: “Disgusting tweet and sick conversation.”

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thousands take part in Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Pretoria 9.12.2018
WATCH: DA march to Makhura’s office, demand e-tolls be scrapped 5.12.2018
Pretoria company makes custom ‘healing boot’ for injured rhino 4.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.