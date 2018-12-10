Mngxitama deletes tweet calling for five whites to be killed for every black person killed

It’s unclear why the leader of Black First Land First (BLF), Andile Mngxitama, deleted a video he posted on Twitter of him saying he would kill five white people for every black person killed in the taxi industry on Sunday during his party’s homecoming rally at the Ikageng stadium in Tlokwe.

Mngxitama used the podium to respond to businessman Johann Rupert’s comments last week about his taxi boss friends who he said would protect him should anyone go after him.

But the BLF leader said Rupert’s comments were perpetuating black-on-black violence, adding that he would not let it happen.

Instead of fighting with the said taxi bosses, Mngxitama said he would attack white people instead.

“Johann Rupert thinks he can repeat the black-on-black violence of the ’80s. No we won’t fight the taxi bosses he is paying. We will go to white suburbs and avenge each black life the taxi bosses take. That’s [the] deal,” he wrote.

Let's repeat. If you Kill black people. Will kill you too!!!. Tell Johann Rupert. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Should anyone go after Rupert, and his taxi friends defended him, they would have to ensure no black person dies in the process as he and his “army” would kill white people, he threatened.

Johann Rupert thinks he can use his money to create black on black violence. No we wont do. You kill us we kill right back at the root cause. We have no beef with taxi bosses — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

“For every one black person killed in the taxi industry, we will kill five white people. We’ll kill the children, we’ll kill the women, we’ll kill anything that will stand before us,” he said in the now deleted tweet. It’s, however, unclear why he deleted the tweet as the BLF leader has remained defiant about the sentiment expressed.

It’s possible that he deleted the tweet because it also contained a video of him threatening to kill white people.

He still kept the rest of his messages calling for the killing of white people and their women and children.

In fact, Mngxitama said it was “rubbish” that whites were calling for his Twitter account to be shut down.

“Can you believe it? Whites believe we have no right to self defence.”

White people have convinced themselves that they can unleash violence upon blacks and blacks have no right to fight back. Fighting back is considered a violation of the sanctity of whiteness — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

