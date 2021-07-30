Bodies found inside looted store weeks after unrest

Siyanda Ndlovu

Three bodies have reportedly been found inside a store that was looted and set alight in the Durban CBD weeks after violent unrest gripped the province.

It is still not clear if there are other bodies in the store as authorities combing the scene had to leave due to the building now being deemed as structurally unsafe.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele could not divulge any details attributing that to the fact that it was a sensitive matter.

“I have just come out of the scene right now and we will issue a statement because this is a sensitive issue,” said Mbhele.

@SAPoliceService and forensic pathology services are on the scene in the Durban CBD where bodies have been allegedly found in one of the store buildings. This is a developing story #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/qLBYEVd3S1— Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) July 30, 2021

It is alleged the store was looted and set alight by looters two weeks ago when KZN and Gauteng were gripped by violent protests.

ALSO READ: Riots death toll trimmed to 330

The South African Police Service (Saps) had revised the number of deaths as a result of unrest that occurred in both provinces to 330 from 337.

Ntshavheni said that the death toll in GP stays the same at 79, while in KZN it went down to 251 from 258.

“The downward from 258 to 251 as some deaths were previously included were not related to the unrest,” said Ntshavheni.

It is now expected that the number may rise.

Note this is a developing story, this article will be updated as more information becomes available