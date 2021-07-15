Brian Sokutu
15 Jul 2021
7:45 pm
How Cape premiers have kept stability intact

Brian Sokutu

Winde said the Western Cape remained on high alert, despite the absence of looting incidents.

Premier Alan Winde (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Amid the mayhem - rampant violence, destruction and widespread plunder of businesses that has gripped KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng - the Cape enclave has remained far from the madding crowds. Residents in the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape, have so far resisted taking part in the ongoing looting, which has had dire devastation for the South African economy. In unprecedented scenes of lawlessness, following the 15-month jail sentence imposed by the country’s apex court on former president Jacob Zuma, marauding mobs have gone on a looting frenzy in protest against his incarceration. To find out how they have managed...

