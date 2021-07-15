Security forces outnumbered after tensions in Phoenix flare-up overnight

Narissa Subramoney

Members of the SANDF and police were deployed to keep the peace in Sastri Park last night.

Racially motivated tensions escalated again in Sastri Park, north of Durban, on Wednesday night.

This after members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police were deployed to keep the peace.

Residents say security forces were clearly outnumbered as a night-long game of cat and mouse ensued between Zwelisha township residents and armed forces.

“Only one SANDF vehicle was deployed, and a few Saps [South African Police Service] nyalas, against hundreds of rioters,” said a community member in Sastri Park, who wished to remain anonymous.

Shots were fired between Saps and rioting Zwelisha community members, but it is unclear if anyone was wounded in Tuesday night’s crossfire.

Disturbing scenes of violence in Phoenix have also been doing the rounds on social media.

The resident said there were fears of ammunition running out among community patrollers, who say the army’s

presence does nothing to deter criminal activity.

“We are on our own. As soon as the police and army leave the area, the attacks resume.”

Sastri Park residents have also been unable to buy essentials as the food supply in surrounding areas has run dry.

But Zwelisha community members were seen dumping loaves of bread into the river that separates the two communities.