We are committing suicide by these acts of riots, says Zulu king

Siyanda Ndlovu

He said that burning down business and looting were not the right way of expressing dissatisfaction.

The King of Zulu’s MisuZulu KaZwelithini has likened the ongoing violent protests that have engulfed large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to a suicide mission that will haunt the poor and vulnerable in the near future.

MisuZulu held a media briefing on Wednesday in Ulundi and called for calm and peace amid the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, urging people not to be drawn into political battles.

“I fully understand the depression born of poverty, and unemployment that led the people, especially our youth to join in this chaos,” said MisuZulu.

“When food cannot be delivered because trucks and warehouses are being burnt by our people, we will go hungry. When medicine and vaccines cannot be delivered, there will be no help for the sick and those who are dying. Vital supply chains have been damaged and it is our very own families who will suffer the consequences.”

“Knowing that this is happening at the height of a pandemic and the most dangerous variant, we are committing suicide by these acts of riots,” the king explained.

He added that the acts of looting and riots have brought shame to the Zulu nation.

“What’s even more saddening is that so many of those who are drawn into this lawlessness and criminality are members of the Zulu nation, it has brought great shame upon us all as the fingers are pointed at my father’s people.

The King has since appealed for calm and return to normality of the situation.

“I appeal to all of us to take a great step back and consider the damage that is being done by our own actions,” said MisuZulu.