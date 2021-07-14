News
Narissa Subramoney
1 minute read
14 Jul 2021
4:10 pm

WATCH: Drone captures disturbing footage of Durban south looting

Drone footage shows looted items strewn across the roads and pavements as marauders flocked to the warehouse.

Shots were fired from the ground at the drone but missed. Picture: Video screenshot

The following video footage contains strong and defamatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Civilian drone footage shows global supply chain and logistics company DSV’s warehouse on South Coast Road in Durban has been looted.

Hundreds of looters with vehicles were seen ransacking the warehouse and other businesses, including a doctors surgery in the area.

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES: 1,234 arrested, fatalities now at 72

Shots were fired from the ground at the drone but missed.

Looted items lay strewn across the roads and pavements as marauders flocked to the warehouse.

Residents were warned to steer clear of South Coast Road as hundreds of rioters on foot and in vehicles made off with goods.

