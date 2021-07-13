Health department warns public against purchasing looted medication

Siyanda Ndlovu

While violent protests and looting continues in large parts of KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng, the Department of Health has warned the public not to purchase medicines offered in the black market by looters.

The department on Tuesday released a statement on the impact of the protests on the health system.

It said the protests had disrupted access to essential healthcare in some parts of Gauteng and KZN, including collection of chronic medication by TB, HIV diabetes and other patients in some areas in both provinces.

The department warned strongly against buying medication from the black market or looters.

“The public are warned not to buy any medicines offered for sale by anyone other than registered medical practitioners, pharmacies or hospitals and to report any attempted sale to the SAPS immediately,” reads the statement.

“Stolen or improperly dispensed medicines are extremely dangerous as they may not have been stored properly, may be contaminated or may cause dangerous side effects.”

The health department said that it was working closely with other departments in the security cluster and private sector to ensure access to the affected healthcare services including Covid-19 vaccination sites.

Impact of protests on vaccinations

It said the national vaccination programme was continuing across most provinces, with vaccines being safely distributed to operational sites.

The department said it was working with the private sector to adopt precautionary principles and will temporarily close some vaccination sites which have been damaged or may be at risk.

“Anyone who had been scheduled to be vaccinated at sites in districts or areas that are affected by the unrest are advised to defer their vaccination,: reads the statement.

“The Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) will automatically reschedule appointments for those unable to attend; it is programmed to reschedule up to two missed appointments.”

It said that where it was not clear whether an area had been affected, people should contact the vaccination site before going there.