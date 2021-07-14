WATCH: SA neighbourhoods take up arms to quell looting

Kaunda Selisho

Residents, private security and community policing forums in neighbourhoods across SA have taken up arms to protect businesses and homes.

Videos shared to social media in the midst of the violence South Africa is currently experiencing have prompted citizens to take up arms in an effort to protect their neighbourhoods.



Due to the fact that the people seen taking up arms are predominantly Indian, Coloured and White, concern has been expressed by black social media users.

As we speak I am at La Lucia, there are certain areas that black people can't access. The roads are blocked by white people with big guns telling everyone where and where not to go. At Gateway near the beaches they don't let you in on the shopping centers if you are black.— Mhlengi (@Mhlengi_boyka) July 13, 2021

Here is a list of neighbourhoods taking up arms

Eldorado Park, Gauteng

Residents in Eldorado Park led the charge by being among the first to put their foot down to prevent the unrest from spreading to their neighbourhood.

???????? pic.twitter.com/ygLKZtlzlf — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 12, 2021

When I was walking to get the taxi this morning at the EXT 2 robots between Eldos and Freedom Park the community visibility was amazing ensuring that no damage to property was being done— Bhambatha ka Mancinza (@zondi_bambhatha) July 12, 2021

Polokwane, Limpopo





Polokwane is the capital of Limpopo and it is reported that a taxi association in the area stepped up to ensure no unrest spread to the area.



Various Facebook pages shared a post referring to an unconfirmed voice note from one of the drivers.

Thanks you Polokwane taxi association For providing leadership ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/iUEVQFalIl— Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) July 12, 2021

Empangeni

According to the Zululand Observer, people living in Empangeni followed the example of Eldorado Park residents and formed a human chain around their mall.

Empangeni residents are standing together to protect FiveWays Mall | Picture: Facebook

Mahikeng, North West Province

Mahikeng taxi drivers echoed the calls of Polokwane taxi drivers and have reportedly slept in town to guard businesses.

Apparently the taxi operators in Mafikeng vowed the same and are sleeping in town to protect property, this is the type of attitude South Africa must have. We thank each one of them in this regard????????????— The late comer (@JohnNdlangisa) July 12, 2021

MegaCity in Mahikeng North-West opened, members of the community came in numbers to protect their jobs and shops.— RTC South Africa (@rtcsa1) July 13, 2021

Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Things in the Eastern Cape are also relatively quiet, reportedly due to taxi drivers stepping up to protect businesses like they have in Mahikeng and Polokwane.

Unity is power ???? Mthatha Taxis last waiting for the thugs to start their nonsense…. Eastern Cape pic.twitter.com/Uqhv0KWq2D— Athi Mabongo (@Queen01A_) July 13, 2021

Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal

The Durban suburb of Malvern saw residents head out early on Monday to get ahead of the wave of violence.

The community of Malvern is not letting looters have it their way … #SAShutdown #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/zOwewb9Sjo— S (@SunflowerSrina) July 12, 2021

Westville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Community efforts this evening to secure access to Spine Road, in order to protect one of Durban’s premium Malls, The Pavilion, in Westville.



Good luck, Residents of Westville! pic.twitter.com/6CdfTPkurk— Renaissance ???????????? Man (@Hein_The_Slayer) July 12, 2021

Verulam, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Armed citizens in Verulam on the streets to protect lives and property from violent rioters in parts of South Africa.

(Video: Yusef Abramjee) pic.twitter.com/49Vk2UrNxa— Apex World News (@apexworldnews) July 12, 2021

