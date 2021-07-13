Several killed in Soweto mall stampede as Gauteng death toll increases

Siyanda Ndlovu

Premier David Makhura's briefing on the unrest in Gauteng was put on ice as he attended to a deadly scene at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands.

As many as 10 people died in a stampede at a shopping mall in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Monday.

This was revealed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday as violent protests continued in parts of the province.

“Just here in Meadowlands at this shopping mall [Ndofaya Mall] 10 people died after a stampede yesterday [Monday] late afternoon. They were discovered by the police at night,” said Makhura.

“In this very same area, another person died in another looting which takes the number to 11.

“Just before the president’s address last night we had less than 10 deaths, but as at this moment we have 18 deaths in the province, including a police officer who died in Ekurhuleni which takes the number to 19,” the premier said.

Makhura was due to address a media briefing and give an update on the province’s response to the ongoing violent protests and looting.

The briefing was to be held at midday but was delayed as he went to attend to the scene at Ndofaya Mall.

“We have just been alerted to a situation in Meadowlands where several people have passed on due to the stampede,” the premier’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said.

“The premier has been redirected to Meadowlands police station. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will share the location shortly.”

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.