SA looting: Here is everything you won’t be able to access

Here is a list of all the services that have been affected by the unrest and will be inaccessible.

What started out as protests reportedly against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma has evolved into a state of unrest.



As violence and criminal activity flares up in more and more areas across South Africa, we take a look at all the services that have been affected by the unrest.

Delivery services

On Monday, Dischem sent out a push notification via their app, asking customers to bear with them as some deliveries may be delayed due to disruptions in traffic as a result of the unrest.

The retail chain also sent out an alert that they would be closing their stores – which also double as vaccination and Covid testing sites – due to the looting.

Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Dis-Chem Vaccination Sites and Dis-Chem Drive Through Testing Stations in the area will be closed today. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience. ???? KZN family, please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/EXSvvjXa2v — Dis-Chem (@Dischem) July 12, 2021

At the time of writing, Mr Delivery (Mr D Food) and Uber Eats had not yet issued any notices regarding disruption in service as a result of the unrest.

Malls

After witnessing looting at malls such as Maponya Mall, Alex Mall and Jabulani Mall, Sandton City mall has decided to cease operations as a precautionary measure.



Sandton City is aware of the ongoing violent protests taking place in and around Johannesburg. As a precautionary measure, after consultation with the South African Police Service, the decision has been made to close the mall at 4pm on Monday, 12 July 2021. 1/3— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) July 12, 2021

This is not a decision taken lightly, but the safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of the utmost importance to Sandton City. Additional security measures have been put in place. 2/3— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) July 12, 2021

Sandton City, together with the South African Police Service, will monitor the situation; and advise when normal trade will resume. 3/3— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) July 12, 2021

Westgate mall, Cresta, Hyde Park Corner, Mall of Africa and Eastgate shopping mall all indicated on their social media pages on Monday that stores would close at 5pm as a safety precaution.

Reports indicate the Oriental Plaza, Fordsburg and Southgate mall are still no-go areas.

Transport services

Rea Vaya, Metro Rail and Gautrain have all suspended services due to the unrest.

⚠️Rea Vaya bus service has been suspended due to violence taking place in the area. @CityJoburg @Takatso_Moloi. ^BM— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) July 11, 2021

Gautrain has specifically shut down their Park Station station and bus services in and around the area.

Marlboro midi-bus service: Please note that the midi-bus service has been suspended until further notice due to protest action in the vicinity of Marlboro station.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 12, 2021

Please note that Park station has been closed due to protest action in the vicinity of the station. As such, there will be no train service between Rosebank and Park stations until further notice.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 11, 2021

Metrorail train service suspended for Monday, 12 July 2021 pic.twitter.com/WltrmfcUys— metrorailGauteng (@metrorailgp) July 11, 2021

Vaccination sites

According to a statement issued by the Gauteng Provincial government, a number of unnamed vaccination sites have had to shut down.

HOW VIOLENT PROTESTS IN JHB IMPACT ON THE SPREAD OF #COVID19:

1. Fewer people are getting vaccinated because sites have to close down (staff can't get to sites)

2. Protests are super spreader events (no social distancing, few masks)

3. Emergency services can't get to patients pic.twitter.com/YrajxLBAPp— Mia Malan (@miamalan) July 12, 2021

Emergency Services

Much like unnamed vaccination sites around Gauteng, Emergency Services have been unable to make their way into certain areas due to the chaos in order to give residents some much needed medical attention and transport.

Sassa grants

Grant recipients await revised payment dates after the payment of Sassa grants was suspended on Monday.

Payment of Sassa grants at mobile paypoints today, 12 July 2021, are suspended for the rest of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience! – you will be informed of the revised payment dates. pic.twitter.com/bHFpkFr6Un— SA Post Office (@PostofficeSa) July 12, 2021

Certain post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Northwest were also shut down to ensure safety and currently remain closed as the unrest continues.

The post office advised calling before visiting a branch to make sure it is open

“We expect to return to normality later in the week,” added the post office.

Unrest Suspends SASSA payments at Cash Pay points#SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/vh3RmMMIal— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) July 12, 2021

Additionally, the Cash In Transit industry issued a notice to Sassa stating that they will not be providing any cash delivery services to the Sassa cash pay points until further notice, to ensure the safety of the beneficiaries.

#ShutdownSA The Cash In Transit industry has informed South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) that they will not be providing any cash delivery services to the SASSA cash pay points until further notice. This is to ensure the safety of the beneficiaries.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2021

Electricity

City Power withdrew its field workers on Monday and has yet to redeploy them given the continued volatility of the situation. There has therefore been a delay in the restoration of service in certain areas.

Banking

Banks have also had to shut down branches in certain areas in addition to losing infrastructure, which means residents in different areas will not be able to complete their banking in person.

An @FNBSA ATM is being loaded in a van at Protea Glen Mall. pic.twitter.com/zhxT17Ze2w— Soweto Urban (@SowetoUrban) July 12, 2021

FNB and Capitec are among the banks that have temporarily shut down operations in certain areas.

Some of our branches and ATMs in Gauteng and KZN may be closed because of unrest in these areas. The safety of our clients, employees and cash in transit teams are our top priority.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) July 12, 2021

As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily closed all branches in KZN & a small number of branches in Gauteng. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. The safety of both our employees & customers is our utmost priority. We encourage customers to use our digital channels.— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) July 12, 2021

Please click on the link below to view the Absa branches that have been temporarily closed amidst the unrest. https://t.co/do90q5TyVg https://t.co/HPuaf0TXFR— Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) July 13, 2021

The safety of our staff and clients is a top priority. Due to protest action we have closed all Nedbank branches in KwaZulu Natal and several in Gauteng. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage our clients to use digital and self-service channels as alternatives.— Nedbank (@Nedbank) July 12, 2021

Updates to follow throughout the day as more information is made available.