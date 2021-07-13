SA looting: Here is everything you won’t be able to access

What started out as protests reportedly against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma has evolved into a state of unrest.
As violence and criminal activity flares up in more and more areas across South Africa, we take a look at all the services that have been affected by the unrest.
Delivery services
On Monday, Dischem sent out a push notification via their app, asking customers to bear with them as some deliveries may be delayed due to disruptions in traffic as a result of the unrest.
The retail chain also sent out an alert that they would be closing their stores – which also double as vaccination and Covid testing sites – due to the looting.
At the time of writing, Mr Delivery (Mr D Food) and Uber Eats had not yet issued any notices regarding disruption in service as a result of the unrest.
Malls
After witnessing looting at malls such as Maponya Mall, Alex Mall and Jabulani Mall, Sandton City mall has decided to cease operations as a precautionary measure.
Westgate mall, Cresta, Hyde Park Corner, Mall of Africa and Eastgate shopping mall all indicated on their social media pages on Monday that stores would close at 5pm as a safety precaution.
Reports indicate the Oriental Plaza, Fordsburg and Southgate mall are still no-go areas.
Transport services
Rea Vaya, Metro Rail and Gautrain have all suspended services due to the unrest.
Gautrain has specifically shut down their Park Station station and bus services in and around the area.
Vaccination sites
According to a statement issued by the Gauteng Provincial government, a number of unnamed vaccination sites have had to shut down.
Emergency Services
Much like unnamed vaccination sites around Gauteng, Emergency Services have been unable to make their way into certain areas due to the chaos in order to give residents some much needed medical attention and transport.
Sassa grants
Grant recipients await revised payment dates after the payment of Sassa grants was suspended on Monday.
Certain post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Northwest were also shut down to ensure safety and currently remain closed as the unrest continues.
The post office advised calling before visiting a branch to make sure it is open
“We expect to return to normality later in the week,” added the post office.
Additionally, the Cash In Transit industry issued a notice to Sassa stating that they will not be providing any cash delivery services to the Sassa cash pay points until further notice, to ensure the safety of the beneficiaries.
Electricity
City Power withdrew its field workers on Monday and has yet to redeploy them given the continued volatility of the situation. There has therefore been a delay in the restoration of service in certain areas.
Banking
Banks have also had to shut down branches in certain areas in addition to losing infrastructure, which means residents in different areas will not be able to complete their banking in person.
FNB and Capitec are among the banks that have temporarily shut down operations in certain areas.
Updates to follow throughout the day as more information is made available.