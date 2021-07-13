LIVE UPDATES: 1,234 arrested, fatalities now at 72

Cheryl Kahla

Widespread protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal now risk spilling over to other provinces.

South Africans once again woke up to the sound of gunshots as widespread protests and looting continued across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the risk of spilling over to other provinces.

Earlier in Mamelodi, Pretoria, a KFC was set on fire, while the Mayfield area in Daveyton, Erkuhuleni also showed signs of unrest.

Police confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng has risen to 72. A total of 1,234 people have been arrested for looting.

Ongoing and widespread looting and torching of shops in KwaZulu-Natal has also left whole areas without access to basic groceries.

Areas of conflict in Gauteng

The protests – originally in support of former President Jacob Zuma – have now morphed into something else entirely, as opportunistic criminals exploit the unrest while thousands of people affected by lockdown fight for survival.

Looters arrested

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) confirmed on Tuesday a total of 757 people have been arrested – 304 in KwaZulu-Natal and 453 in Gauteng.

Armed forces were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 12 July 2021, in support of the operations of the South African Police Service following the acts of violence and intimidation seen in the country.

Ramaphosa vowed to restore order to South Africa and confirmed the SANDF had commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures to support police operations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The NatJOINTS now intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well, which will be augmented by the SAPS’s measures already being put in place, such as calling up operational members from rest days.

