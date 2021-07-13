News
News | Protests | South Africa
Cheryl Kahla
Deputy online news editor
2 minute read
13 Jul 2021
5:46 pm

LIVE UPDATES: 1,234 arrested, fatalities now at 72

Cheryl Kahla

Widespread protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal now risk spilling over to other provinces.

Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Erkurhuleni after people looted and vandalised the store. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

South Africans once again woke up to the sound of gunshots as widespread protests and looting continued across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the risk of spilling over to other provinces.

Keep this page open to receive a notification when updates are made.

Earlier in Mamelodi, Pretoria, a KFC was set on fire, while the Mayfield area in Daveyton, Erkuhuleni also showed signs of unrest.

Police confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng has risen to 72. A total of 1,234 people have been arrested for looting.

Ongoing and widespread looting and torching of shops in KwaZulu-Natal has also left whole areas without access to basic groceries.

Areas of conflict in Gauteng

Live protest updates

Infographic: Costa Makola/The Citizen

The protests – originally in support of former President Jacob Zuma – have now morphed into something else entirely, as opportunistic criminals exploit the unrest while thousands of people affected by lockdown fight for survival.

Looters arrested

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) confirmed on Tuesday a total of 757 people have been arrested – 304 in KwaZulu-Natal and 453 in Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Several dead after mall stampede as unrest continues in South Africa

Armed forces were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 12 July 2021, in support of the operations of the South African Police Service following the acts of violence and intimidation seen in the country.

Ramaphosa vowed to restore order to South Africa and confirmed the SANDF had commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures to support police operations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The NatJOINTS now intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well, which will be augmented by the SAPS’s measures already being put in place, such as calling up operational members from rest days.

ALSO READ: SA looting: Here is everything you won’t be able to access

Follow The Citizen on Twitter for more. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa to meet political party leaders to address SA unrest
10 mins ago
10 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: SA neighbourhoods take up arms to quell looting
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'Economic sabotage': NPA to oppose bail for looters
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Wheat production forecast: There is hope for food prices
6 hours ago
6 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa to meet political party leaders to address SA unrest
10 mins ago
10 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: SA neighbourhoods take up arms to quell looting
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'Economic sabotage': NPA to oppose bail for looters
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Wheat production forecast: There is hope for food prices
6 hours ago
6 hours ago