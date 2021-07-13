News
News | Protests | South Africa
1 minute read
13 Jul 2021
10:46 am

LIVE PROTEST UPDATES: Looting puts South Africa on edge

Widespread protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal now risk spilling over to other provinces.

Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Erkurhuleni after people looted and vandalised the store. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africans on Tuesday woke up to the sound of gunshots as widespread protests and looting continued across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the risk of spilling over to other provinces.

In Mamelodi. Pretoria, a KFC was set on fire, while the Mayfield area in Daveyton, Erkuhuleni also showed signs of unrest.

The N3 toll route has been closed to all traffic between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng in the interest of safety and security, while the M2 highway is closed between Cleveland and Ben Rose.

The protests – originally in support of former President Jacob Zuma – have now morphed into something else entirely as opportunistic criminals exploit the unrest while thousands of people affected by lockdown fight for survival.

Updates will be posted below. Kindly be patient while the live blog loads and refresh the page to see newer updates.

