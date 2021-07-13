LIVE PROTEST UPDATES: Looting puts South Africa on edge

Widespread protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal now risk spilling over to other provinces.

South Africans on Tuesday woke up to the sound of gunshots as widespread protests and looting continued across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the risk of spilling over to other provinces.

In Mamelodi. Pretoria, a KFC was set on fire, while the Mayfield area in Daveyton, Erkuhuleni also showed signs of unrest.

The N3 toll route has been closed to all traffic between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng in the interest of safety and security, while the M2 highway is closed between Cleveland and Ben Rose.

The protests – originally in support of former President Jacob Zuma – have now morphed into something else entirely as opportunistic criminals exploit the unrest while thousands of people affected by lockdown fight for survival.

