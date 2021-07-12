Family related to Zuma refutes claims it’s behind ongoing violent protests

The Gcaba brothers who own the lion's share of the taxi business in parts of KZN are nephews of the former head of state.

A powerful KwaZulu-Natal Family related to former president Jacob Zuma has distanced itself from ongoing violent protests linked to his incarcerations.

The Gcaba brothers, who own the lion’s share of the taxi business in parts of KZN and are nephews of the former head of state, released a statement on Monday distancing themselves from the ongoing anarchy in KZN and parts of Gauteng.

“While we support President Jacob Zuma and his family as our relatives, especially during this time of both bereavement and his incarceration, we have made it a point that the lines are not blurred,” reads the statement.

“The Gcaba brothers and family refute and reject all allegations that they are in anyway in the current acts of violent that are happening in the country.”

The family said that messaging circulating on social media and media reports were damaging to their businesses.

“All other social media posts along with news reports as seen on the Sabc that allege the family’s involvement in acts of breaking the law are damaging.”

“Our businesses in the transport sector have suspended all operations and have been affected like everyone else. We value all human lives as a responsible and law and law abiding citizens,” the statement reads.

Tensions and violent protests have flared up in KZN since Zuma’s arrest on Wednesday last week.

On Monday, Police announced that a total of over 200 people have been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the violent protests continue, with six fatalities recorded as a result of the protests.