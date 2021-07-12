Pro-Zuma protests leave six dead and over 200 people arrested

Citizen Reporter

Police say the extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage.

As of 11am on Monday, a total of 219 people have been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the violent protests continues.

In a statement, South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the NatJOINTS has intensified deployments in all the areas in both provinces affected by the violent protests, which has since left six people dead.

“The NatJOINTS is receiving Intelligence support from its Intelligence Coordinating Committee comprising of Saps Crime Intelligence, Defence Intelligence as well as State Security Intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests,” the statement said.

Gauteng dead

While 96 people have been arrested in Gauteng as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight, police are also investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people.

“On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown.”

Muridili said the third body was discovered also on Sunday in Dobsonville, however, later in the evening, while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston.

“The course of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations.”

KZN deaths

In KZN, 123 people have arrested while two people killed, which is being investigated by the police.

“In KwaZulu-Natal there is a report of two people who have been killed, one in Inanda and the second one in Umbilo. The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation.”

Muridili further said the extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage.

Rampahosa slams protests

During his address to the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the sporadic and violent protests, saying acts of criminality would not be tolerated.

“Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. Those found guilty of breaking the lockdown regulations will receive the stipulated penalty. This will be done without fear or favour.

“We also condemn attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago. I ask that you think carefully before sharing anything on social media or elsewhere that may not be accurate or verified,” he said.

Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality.



Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted.https://t.co/5djUXJq8ai— Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 11, 2021

‘Deploy the military’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has since called Ramphosa to deploy the the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in targeted areas to deal with the violent protests alongside the police.

In a statement, DA leader John Steenhuisen called Ramaphosa to take immediate steps to quell the violence and looting.

“What we are seeing now from law enforcement is a frantic and uncoordinated response to the violence, as opposed to a focused approach based on intelligence. It is critical that government and law enforcement get ahead of this curve, and that President Ramaphosa takes immediate steps to quell the violence and looting.”

Steenhuisen went to say: “The president’s solemn words of condemnation in his televised address last night, along with his promises that those breaking the law will face consequences, are not enough. He needs to back these words up with decisive action, and he needs to do so today still.”