News
News | Protests | South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
9 Jul 2021
11:04 am

KZN shutdown not linked to Zuma, say police as protests rock province

Citizen Reporter

Videos of a number of roads blocked by burning tyres in KZN have been making the rounds on social media.

A number of roads in KwaZulu-Natal have been blocked by burning tyres. Picture: Screenshot

The South African Police Service (Saps) is monitoring the ongoing protests in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning but say there is no evidence they are linked to the arrest of Jacob Zuma.

Videos of a number of roads blocked by burning tyres in KZN have been making the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: Zuma arrest: Msholozi could be home before Christmas

The protests are reportedly related to former president Jacob Zuma, who is serving his 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

However, police spokesperson Vish Naidoo told The Citizen there was no evidence that suggested links to Zuma at the moment.

“There are protests on the N2 between Sibiya and Umhlanga, but they are not related [to Zuma]. The police will monitoring the situation as time goes on,” he said.

Posters have been circulating on social media, one of which was shared by the former president’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, which says “Shutdown KZN” in support of Zuma.

Zuma-Sambula has also since shared videos of the protests in some parts of the province.

READ MORE: #BookTitlesForBaba: Should Zuma write an autobiography in prison?

Last week, there were mass protests against the Constitutional Court’s 15-month contempt of court jail sentence for Zuma, which has also led to disturbing calls for violence and even civil war.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is expected to deliver its judgment on Friday at 11.30am on Zuma’s application to have his imprisonment stayed.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

JUST IN: High Court dismisses Zuma's application to get out of jail
25 mins ago
25 mins ago

POLITICS

This week in SA politics: Zuma and Niehaus arrested, DA drops grammar ball
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

WEATHER

Zuma can expect warm weather for his first weekend in prison
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Zuma's arrest a new dawn for ANC, says Save SA founder
7 hours ago
7 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

JUST IN: High Court dismisses Zuma's application to get out of jail
25 mins ago
25 mins ago

POLITICS

This week in SA politics: Zuma and Niehaus arrested, DA drops grammar ball
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

WEATHER

Zuma can expect warm weather for his first weekend in prison
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Zuma's arrest a new dawn for ANC, says Save SA founder
7 hours ago
7 hours ago