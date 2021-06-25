DA inconspicuously sneaks into EFF vaccine protest

Siyanda Ndlovu

DA previously declined to join the EFF picket at the offices of Sahpra to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) inconspicuously sneaked into the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march in Pretoria on Friday to demand the approval of Chinese and Russian vaccines by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

This is after DA on Wednesday declined an invitation by the EFF to join its picket at the offices of SAHPRA to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said to accept the invitation would be an endorsement of the EFF’s “deeply irresponsible actions” to hold a protest as the country battles the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile on Friday, the DA put up posters in the street where the EFF is protesting.

Some of the posters read “vaccination now” while others read “stop super-spreader events”.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave of infections, contributing more than 50% of new daily Covid-19 infections.

Gwarube said to host a mass march like this would not only endanger attendees but also those who they’ll be in contact with, “a situation which could overwhelm the health system to the breaking point for many of our healthcare workers”.

The EFF has said it would not comply with the level 3 lockdown regulations. It said the South African government was failing dismally to provide vaccines to all South Africans.

Ramaphosa is vaccinated and does not care about getting the rest of us vaccinated. We are tired of this government eating money that is meant to save the lives of our people. #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BAfilKULHE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2021

Sahpra must decide without undue pressure

It is Sahpra’s task to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines used in South Africa. It must act solely in the public interest, unswayed by undue pressure.

Apparently Sahpra’s evaluation of the Coronovac application is at an advanced stage, and reports recently made available by the World Health Organisation (WHO) justifying its recent emergency use listing are being considered.

The Sputnik V application is being subjected to what is called a rolling review: as data becomes available to the applicant it is submitted to Sahpra.

Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said: “Sahpra will not be pressured to allow the public access to any product that has not met the necessary regulatory requirements.”

In the meanwhile we have two good quality vaccines being used in South Africa: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). We should also be trying to source the Moderna, Novavax and AstraZeneca vaccines.

And, yes, if Sahpra is satisfied that the questions about Sputnik and Coronavac have been answered satisfactorily, we may yet proceed to use them.

But neither the EFF nor any political party should push the regulatory authority into making a dangerous decision.

