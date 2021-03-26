 
 
Police ignore rubber bullet rules, face zero consequences, says ISS

Protests 3 hours ago

The rules for the use of rubber bullets are routinely ignored and Mthokosizi Ntumba’s death was just the latest in a long line of police transgressions, the institute says.

Rorisang Kgosana
26 Mar 2021
05:05:13 PM
Four police officers who allegedly killed Mthokozisi Ntumba were granted bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Had Mthokosizi Ntumba survived his shooting at close range with rubber bullets, it is likely the police officers involved would have gotten away with ignoring firearm regulations as they are often not held accountable, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said. Four police officers were arrested for allegedly fatally shooting bystander Ntumba during the Wits student protests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg this month. During their bail hearing this week, it was revealed Ntumba died as a result of being hit in the chest with three rubber bullets shot from a range of about 4m. ALSO READ: Cops accused of Wits bystander’s murder...

