WATCH: Cape Town protesters set fire to bus, close roads

A bus was set alight near Mfuleni in Cape Town and roads were closed during a second day of protests in the city.

On Tuesday, Public Order Police were deployed to various parts of the city when protesters used burning tyres to block main thoroughfares – including the N2 highway and R300 – and stoned vehicles. It is understood that they protested to demand services, such as the provision of electricity, from the municipality.

The protests flared up again on Wednesday morning when more vehicles were stoned, tyres were set alight, and a bus was torched.



Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said officers were deployed to Malibu Village.

“The situation is being monitored and arrests are yet to be [effected]. The circumstances surrounding the public violence case (bus torching) are being investigated by police,” Traut added.

City of Cape Town traffic chief Richard Coleman said sections of Old Faure Road were closed earlier in the morning.

