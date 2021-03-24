Protests 24.3.2021 02:31 pm

WATCH: Cape Town protesters set fire to bus, close roads

News24 Wire
WATCH: Cape Town protesters set fire to bus, close roads

Cape Town protesters set fire to bus, close roads

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said officers were deployed to Malibu Village.

A bus was set alight near Mfuleni in Cape Town and roads were closed during a second day of protests in the city.

On Tuesday, Public Order Police were deployed to various parts of the city when protesters used burning tyres to block main thoroughfares – including the N2 highway and R300 – and stoned vehicles. It is understood that they protested to demand services, such as the provision of electricity, from the municipality.

The protests flared up again on Wednesday morning when more vehicles were stoned, tyres were set alight, and a bus was torched.


Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said officers were deployed to Malibu Village.

“The situation is being monitored and arrests are yet to be [effected]. The circumstances surrounding the public violence case (bus torching) are being investigated by police,” Traut added.

ALSO READ: Video: Wits protest murder accused cops back in court

City of Cape Town traffic chief Richard Coleman said sections of Old Faure Road were closed earlier in the morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition