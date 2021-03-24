Zuma supporters plan march to ConCourt ahead of contempt hearing

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

The hearing will also see Zuma’s defenders march to express their support for the former president and his decision to ignore a ConCourt order.

The ConCourt has heard contempt cases before. However, this appears to be the first on record in which an individual has defied an order it has handed down.

Last month, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked the ConCourt to confirm Zuma’s refusal to honour a summons for him to appear before the commission after he failed to abide by the court’s order.

This was after the ConCourt ruled in January that Zuma should appear before the commission and answer questions put to him, but he has vowed not to do so.

Zuma was scheduled to appear before the commission from 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021, but failed to appear, with his lawyers saying that the commission’s summons was irregular and not in line with the ConCourt judgment

The former president has previously said that he doesn’t fear being arrested.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Wicks

