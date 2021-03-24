Protests 24.3.2021 11:06 am

Zuma supporters plan march to ConCourt ahead of contempt hearing

Citizen reporter
Zuma supporters plan march to ConCourt ahead of contempt hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma is defiant of a court order. Picture: Flickr / GovernmentZA

The state capture commission seeks to have the former president jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

The hearing will also see Zuma’s defenders march to express their support for the former president and his decision to ignore a ConCourt order.

ALSO READ: Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

The ConCourt has heard contempt cases before. However, this appears to be the first on record in which an individual has defied an order it has handed down.

Last month, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked the ConCourt to confirm Zuma’s refusal to honour a summons for him to appear before the commission after he failed to abide by the court’s order.

This was after the ConCourt ruled in January that Zuma should appear before the commission and answer questions put to him, but he has vowed not to do so.

READ MORE: Penalty or imprisonment: What awaits Zuma for ditching Zondo commission?

Zuma was scheduled to appear before the commission from 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021, but failed to appear, with his lawyers saying that the commission’s summons was irregular and not in line with the ConCourt judgment

The former president has previously said that he doesn’t fear being arrested.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Wicks

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Project Phoenix’ was proposed to Zuma to capture SOEs, Zondo hears 23.3.2021
Zondo hears about ‘unusual’ relationship between Bain and Zuma 23.3.2021
Daily news update: De Klerk foundation slams Zuma, Malema praises Shivambu 23.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition