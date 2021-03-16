Performing artists query relief fund irregularities

South African artists yesterday united behind those demanding answers from the National Arts Council (NAC), with “Protest Art Performances”. The artists were outside the Newtown Junction Mall where pole dancers, marimba instrument players and other artists showed off their talents and chanted “Mthethwa must fall”. Since 3 March, several artists have been sitting in at the NAC offices in Newtown, demanding answers to crucial questions on funding irregularities connected to the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package, which was meant to rescue a sector blighted by Covid-19. Sibongile Mngoma, a musician, said for 13 days artists had been sleeping at the NAC...

Sibongile Mngoma, a musician, said for 13 days artists had been sleeping at the NAC building and they would not leave until they had received answers.

The culture of silence was continued by the department of arts and culture when minister Nathi Mthethwa’s spokesperson failed to respond to questions.

“We initially came to the offices for a meeting with the [chief executive] and she said she cannot answer questions; she will get counsel, who would address it – and 13 days later, we are still here,” said Mngoma.

He added they had not received any way forward from the department of arts and culture, or NAC.

“All we’ve done is to insist on answers, transparency and communication. The department of arts and culture is still failing to come up with coherent answers.”

Mngoma said serious action had to be taken against what was happening.

“We had a meeting with some people from the department of arts and from the NAC. There were quite a few members and they all spoke the same thing, which is the money was oversubscribed so they tried to fix the situation so that people get lesser amounts and thus they are creating more jobs – but we want tangible answers.

“We will be here for as long as it takes for them to step down. There’s one person whose name appears on eight companies, which are approved. Our main question is: if artists are not getting this money, who will?”

The long-awaited lifeline has dissolved into shambles as the NAC has recalled contracts, cut amounts allocated to artists for projects and refused to engage and answer queries.

The sit-in has highlighted the indignity which many artists have suffered over the past year and their efforts and appeals have been met with silence as Mthethwa has continued to ignore the peaceful protest.

Dancer Itumeleng Tsoeu said he was at the protest to support his colleagues.

“We feel we are not being funded with enough money; there are artists who are applying for funding to create productions and be able to stage shows and all that needs money.”

