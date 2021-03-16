 
 
Performing artists query relief fund irregularities

Mngoma said serious action had to be taken against what was happening.

Asanda Matlhare
16 Mar 2021
08:01:52 AM
Performing artists query relief fund irregularities

Dancer Tina Kapp, from Oriental Fire, joins other dancers as they unite in protest, 15 March 2021, in Newtown, demanding answers from the National Arts Council to questions on funding irregularities which was meant to rescue the arts sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

South African artists yesterday united behind those demanding answers from the National Arts Council (NAC), with “Protest Art Performances”. The artists were outside the Newtown Junction Mall where pole dancers, marimba instrument players and other artists showed off their talents and chanted “Mthethwa must fall”. Since 3 March, several artists have been sitting in at the NAC offices in Newtown, demanding answers to crucial questions on funding irregularities connected to the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package, which was meant to rescue a sector blighted by Covid-19. Sibongile Mngoma, a musician, said for 13 days artists had been sleeping at the NAC...

