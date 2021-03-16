 
 
Protest over Ekurhuleni waste tenders causes big stink

Talks between community leaders and a city delegation led by MMC for environment and waste management Khosi Mabaso have failed to reach a consensus.

Brian Sokutu
16 Mar 2021
05:32:39 AM
Protest over Ekurhuleni waste tenders causes big stink

The mayor of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina.

The battle for the fair awarding of multimillion-rand waste management tenders in the City of Ekurhuleni has emerged as the key trigger in this week’s protest by community-based organisations. This has resulted in a stoppage of refuse removal trucks from collecting garbage – now in its third day. Hardest-hit have been Vosloorus and Katlehong, with a stench from piles of uncollected rubbish unbearable. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who is away “attending a funeral”, yesterday referred The Citizen to finance mayoral committee (MMC) Doctor Xhakaza, who could not respond. Talks between community leaders and a city delegation led by member of...

