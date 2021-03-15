 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Student unions threaten to make unis ‘ungovernable’

Protests 2 hours ago

Sasco president Bamanye Matiwane said it was unacceptable that underprivileged deserving students were being deprived of an education.

Reitumetse Makwea
15 Mar 2021
04:43:41 AM
PREMIUM!
Student unions threaten to make unis ‘ungovernable’

Wits University students clash with security, 9 March 2021, during a protest as they demand that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register, including those with historical debt. Picture: Michel Bega

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for a national shutdown of all institutions of higher learning from today. Sasco said it will shut down institutions until several of its demands are met and make tertiary institutions ungovernable if students who can’t pay for registration fees are turned away. Among those demands were the clearing of historical debts and free registrations. According to Sasco president Bamanye Matiwane, many students haven’t been allowed to register as they were not able to settle their outstanding university bills, with some parents losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Matiwane said it was...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
SA student union confirms national shutdown across 26 unis 14.3.2021
WATCH: Malema wants rubber bullets declared unconstitutional  14.3.2021
Wits University suspends two students for exam disruptions 13.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Week in wheels: Urban cruiser arrives, Everest gets sporty, Porsche sets record

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.