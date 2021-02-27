 
 
Protesters block entrances to licensing departments in Tshwane

Protests

Driving school instructors demand scrapping of system.

Marizka Coetzer
27 Feb 2021
05:22:15 AM

Driving school instructors demand scrapping of system.

Many angry driving school instructors in parts of Gauteng took to the streets on Friday to demand the scrapping of the online booking system by shutting down operations at some licensing departments in the province. Outside various licensing departments in Tshwane, driving school instructors blocked entrances. The National Driving School Association of South Africa (NDSA) members embarked on protests after what they claimed was unsatisfactory feedback from the department of transport to a memorandum they submitted this month about the new online licence test booking system. At the Centurion licensing department, Moss Letsholo, spokesman for NDSA, said the eNatis online...

