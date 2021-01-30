Protests 30.1.2021 02:48 pm

WATCH: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach 

Nica Richards
Protesters gather at Muizenberg beach to protest against lockdown regulations. Photo: Twitter/@katjanechild

Police are at the scene as crowds of people continue to gather at Muizenberg beach to defy adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

Public order police members have been deployed to attend to a protest on a beach in the Western Cape. 

According to reports, scores of protesters defying government’s orders to keep beaches closed have occupied Muizenberg beach. 

There are protesters in the ocean and on the sand. 

ALSO READ: Cape Town surfers want to go #BackIntoTheWater during lockdown

A poster circulating on social media called for protesters to support the “movement” at Llandudno, Milnerton, Clifton, Sea Point and Fish Hoek beaches in the Western Cape, as well as Pipe beach in Port Elizabeth, and Plettenberg Bay.

A poster of Saturday’s protest. Image: Facebook

The “designated” venues of the protest were Blouberg beach, Muizenberg beach and Camps Bay beach.

“Join us in the fight against the system to regain our liberty. Let’s end lockdown together!”, the poster read. 

The “invitation” was extended “to all South African citizens affected by the extension of this lockdown.”

From surfers to business owners, all those not in favour of adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions were rallied to the “beach turn up”. 

Organisations involved include the Woke Nation and #EndLockdownSA.

Police have not yet responded to questions.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

