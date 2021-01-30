WATCH: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach 

Public order police members have been deployed to attend to a protest on a beach in the Western Cape.

According to reports, scores of protesters defying government’s orders to keep beaches closed have occupied Muizenberg beach.

Since @SAPoliceService could not act against these beach goers, we accept therefore that all beaches are now open. #muizenberg pic.twitter.com/Ql8I68jy95 — M-Kay (@MKay_One) January 30, 2021

There are protesters in the ocean and on the sand.

Muizenberg beach protest pic.twitter.com/zs6KNATGjr — Stephen Meltz (@StephenMeltz) January 30, 2021

A poster circulating on social media called for protesters to support the “movement” at Llandudno, Milnerton, Clifton, Sea Point and Fish Hoek beaches in the Western Cape, as well as Pipe beach in Port Elizabeth, and Plettenberg Bay.

The “designated” venues of the protest were Blouberg beach, Muizenberg beach and Camps Bay beach.

“Join us in the fight against the system to regain our liberty. Let’s end lockdown together!”, the poster read.

The “invitation” was extended “to all South African citizens affected by the extension of this lockdown.”

Meanwhile in Muizenberg. Beach protest. *sigh* pic.twitter.com/dCqtYjNwgk — Adrian the Alien (@HariOmIsLife) January 30, 2021

From surfers to business owners, all those not in favour of adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions were rallied to the “beach turn up”.

Organisations involved include the Woke Nation and #EndLockdownSA.

Police have not yet responded to questions.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

