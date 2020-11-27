Protests 27.11.2020 08:44 am

Kruger’s Malelane gate closed amid planned EFF protest action

Christelle du Toit
Kruger National Park's Malelane gate. Pic: Wikimedia Commons.

The gate has been closed as a precautionary measure, and visitors urged to use the Crocodile Bridge, Pambeni, or Paul Kruger gates as alternatives.

The Kruger National Park’s Malelane gate has been closed amid protest action in the area.

SANParks’ Ike Phaahla has warned visitors to the park to avoid the area as a precautionary measure.

“We know that protests can be rowdy so we have taken the decision to close the Malelane gate as a precautionary measure to keep our visitors safe,” said Phaahla.

Phaahla said he was still trying to ascertain from colleagues at the gate if there was any cause for concern on Friday morning, but visitors to the park have been advised to use the Crocodile Bridge, Pambeni, or Paul Kruger gates as an alternative.

The protest action by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is over a planned agricultural development, according to Phaahla.

According to the EFF on Twitter, they are planning to visit Johan Rupert’s farm “in defence of black workers exploitation by white monopoly”.

