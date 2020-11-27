Kruger’s Malelane gate closed amid planned EFF protest action

The Kruger National Park’s Malelane gate has been closed amid protest action in the area.

SANParks’ Ike Phaahla has warned visitors to the park to avoid the area as a precautionary measure.

“We know that protests can be rowdy so we have taken the decision to close the Malelane gate as a precautionary measure to keep our visitors safe,” said Phaahla.

Phaahla said he was still trying to ascertain from colleagues at the gate if there was any cause for concern on Friday morning, but visitors to the park have been advised to use the Crocodile Bridge, Pambeni, or Paul Kruger gates as an alternative.

The protest action by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is over a planned agricultural development, according to Phaahla.

According to the EFF on Twitter, they are planning to visit Johan Rupert’s farm “in defence of black workers exploitation by white monopoly”.

The EFF Ehlanzeni region will this friday pay Johan Ruperts Farm a revolutionary visit in defense of black workers exploitation by white monopoly pic.twitter.com/0kBh2V1kgB — Sfiso Gumede (@SfisoGu30790471) November 25, 2020

Kruger National Park: Malelane Gate: CLOSED due to a March Event by @EFFSouthAfrica – Park visitors are advised to use alternative entry points — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) November 27, 2020

