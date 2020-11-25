Motorists urged to be vigilant as anti-corruption march closes Pretoria streets

Several streets in the Pretoria CBD will be closed due to a protest march on Wednesday.

The demonstration, led by the South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco), is aimed at calling for an end to corruption within the government and opposition to the appointment of debt collectors by the Tshwane mayor.

“The marchers will gather from 10:00 at Burgers Park and move to Tshwane House and Union Buildings,” said Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

The route of the march is as follows: From Burgers Park they will join Lilian Ngoyi Street and turn right into Madiba Street to proceed to Tshwane House. They are expected to hand over the first memorandum at 12:30, and disperse from Tshwane House at 13:00, to move to the Union Buildings.

From the Tshwane House protesters will join Madiba Street, proceed straight until they reach the Union Buildings. The following intersections will be affected: – Nana Sita Street – Pretorius Street – Francis Baard Street – Helen Joseph Street – Sisulu Street – Hamilton Street – Steve Biko Street Mahamba said the protesters were expected to hand over their second memorandum at 14:30 and disperse from Union Buildings at 15:30.

“Tshwane metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets,” he said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as: – Paul Kruger Street – Bosman Street – Boom Street – Struben Street – Park Street.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

