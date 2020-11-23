 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Plan for national shutdown by SA truck drivers shot down

Protests 3 hours ago

Meanwhile, reports indicate five more trucks have been set alight late on Saturday night on the R59, between Gauteng and the Free State, and on the N1.

Sipho Mabena
23 Nov 2020
04:57:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Plan for national shutdown by SA truck drivers shot down

Picture: iStock

The call to join a three-day national shutdown by SA truck drivers “to clean the industry” of foreign drivers has left the industry jittery, with lawyers demanding that a group of local truck drivers advocating for 100% employment of locals commit not to organise, encourage or participate in the action. In a letter addressed to All Truck Drivers Foundation’s (ATDF) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi, lawyers acting for the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry states that the council has been made aware of the notice for the shutdown that is being distributed on social media. The author...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime WATCH: Five more trucks set alight as ‘war’ against drivers continues

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.