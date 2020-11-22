Motorists advised to avoid affected streets as IBCM marches in Tshwane tomorrow

The Tshwane Metro Police Communication Unit has issued an advisory on the streets to avoid as another march is expected to hit the city on Monday.

The Inwooners Baagi Civil Movement (IBCM) will take to the streets of Tshwane calling on the mayor to cancel electricity bills.

The marchers will gather from 9am at Old Putco Depot and move to Tshwane House.

“From Old Putco Depot they will join Struben Street and right into Sophie De Bruyn Street and left to Madiba Street proceed straight until they reach Tshwane House,” said Tshwane Metro Police Communication Unit.

The following intersections will be affected:

Cowie Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume

Lilian Ngoyi Street

They are expected to disperse from Tshwane House at 12:30.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as:

WF Nkomo Street

Pretorius Street

Francis Baard Street

Nana Sita Street

Visagie Street

Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the March and all affected streets.

