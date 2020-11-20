Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

The initial estimated losses suffered due to nine trucks being petrol-bombed on Gauteng’s N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, has been placed at R30 million, with the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) warning of a hike in premiums due to an increase in such attacks. Cedric Masondo, Sasria’s managing director, said the latest attack followed the same pattern as previous attacks that have been seen in the past three years. “Nothing is taken. The trucks are either burnt or petrol-bombed. This indicates actions of unhappy people. In the past 12 months we have paid over R100 million in claims...

The initial estimated losses suffered due to nine trucks being petrol-bombed on Gauteng’s N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, has been placed at R30 million, with the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) warning of a hike in premiums due to an increase in such attacks.

Cedric Masondo, Sasria’s managing director, said the latest attack followed the same pattern as previous attacks that have been seen in the past three years.

“Nothing is taken. The trucks are either burnt or petrol-bombed. This indicates actions of unhappy people. In the past 12 months we have paid over R100 million in claims related to trucks damaged in such incidents,” he said.

Masondo said they were not sure of the exact extent of the current losses, as they were still investigating the extent of the damage, but he said a horse and trailer could cost up to R6 million, excluding the cost of the truck’s contents.

He said Sasria, a short-term insurance company providing coverage for damage caused by special risks such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism, and public disorders, would have to assess how many trucks were completely and partly damaged before calculating the exact cost of replacing the damaged goods.

“This is definitely the kind of loss covered by Sasria. Clients unfortunately have to pay higher premiums because of an increase in such attacks. We might have to review our rates as the risk is becoming high,” Masondo added.

According to police, preliminary investigations reveal that a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW vehicle blocked the road and petrol bombs were lobbed at a number of trucks on Thursday evening.

Seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, while two more were set alight on the R103.

All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF), a group of local truck drivers advocating for 100% employment of locals, has distanced itself from the petrol-bomb attack on several trucks last evening, but was indifferent to the attack.

The organisation’s protests against the employment of foreign truck drivers by local freight companies have been marred by violence, with trucks forced off the road and torched.

Sifiso Nyathi, the organisation’s general secretary, says trucking companies lost nothing when their trucks were attacked, as they simply claimed from insurance.

“We do not condone the burning of trucks and we have publicly said we are against such attacks, but it is not true that trucking companies suffer losses. That is why they do not care or worry when their trucks are damaged, because insurance will buy new trucks for them,” he said.

Nyathi asked what needs to happen for the government to listen to the plight of starving South Africans while the local industry employed foreigners.

“Driving is not a critical skill. We have SA drivers without work while companies employ foreign drivers because they can exploit them. You will never find such a situation in other countries but SA,” he charged.

Police are yet to establish the motive for the attack, with acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Patricia Rampota, ordering a deployment of maximum resources to find those responsible.

