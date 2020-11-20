 
 
Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Truckers advocating for 100% local drivers to be employed distanced themselves from the attacks, but were totally indifferent, while insurers say these kinds of attacks are on the rise, and cost them more than R100 million this year.

Sipho Mabena
20 Nov 2020
06:12:54 PM
A burning truck during a protest by residents of Tokyo informal settlement on Lower Boksburg road in Germiston, 15 September 2020. They are protesting over the lack of electricity in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney

The initial estimated losses suffered due to nine trucks being petrol-bombed on Gauteng’s N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, has been placed at R30 million, with the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) warning of a hike in premiums due to an increase in such attacks. Cedric Masondo, Sasria’s managing director, said the latest attack followed the same pattern as previous attacks that have been seen in the past three years. “Nothing is taken. The trucks are either burnt or petrol-bombed. This indicates actions of unhappy people. In the past 12 months we have paid over R100 million in claims...

