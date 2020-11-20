Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

PREMIUM!
Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lostProtests 2 hours ago
Truckers advocating for 100% local drivers to be employed distanced themselves from the attacks, but were totally indifferent, while insurers say these kinds of attacks are on the rise, and cost them more than R100 million this year.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
