WATCH: Teargas, water cannons used to repel EFF protesters at Brackenfell High

Water cannons, teargas, and stun grenades had to be deployed a number of times in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Friday morning as a march to the local high school became increasingly tense.

One man had reportedly been wounded during the protest and received medical care at the scene.

Much anticipation had built up as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made their way to Brackenfell High School to hand over a petition.

The party accused the school of being racist after a private event was held, allegedly for white matric students only.

A memorandum was due to be handed over to the school on Friday afternoon.

We are here and not a single boertjie on sight. #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/PCaYxPePds — Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) November 20, 2020

Negotiations between EFF members and senior police officials took place on how the memorandum will be handed over, with police raising concerns regarding the number of demonstrators outside the school.

According to reports, police were only allowing 100 people to make their way to hand over the memorandum, as per the agreement allowing the party to organise a protest.

Police, however, eventually agreed to allow 500 people to march to the school. It is estimated that at least 2,000 demonstrators are currently at the protest.

Stun grenades and water cannons were being used intermittently to disperse the crowds.

[HAPPENING NOW]: The racist police of the Western Cape have again tear-gassed the EFF peaceful protest against racism #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/slDPrmlcMu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2020

Video footage of the demonstrators shows that not many masks are being worn, and regular sanitising is not being practiced.

#EFFInBrackenfell We will be there singing peacefully waiting for those white racist instigators who invited us to come and join us so that we can have a detailed chat nicely #EFFRedFriday. pic.twitter.com/XuzNT3dtLK — Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) November 20, 2020

Residents and former students were on the other side of the protest action, far away from EFF demonstrators. They, too, came out in droves to support the school and were critical of the EFF’s intentions.

Brackenfell (10h25): Na die skokgrenate gevlieg het! pic.twitter.com/3aXBOlp7Yd — ✨Trotse Afrikaner #Team Steve (@SuperRedWine) November 20, 2020

Crowds were eventually dispersed, and police have blocked off roads leading into the school with barbed wire fencing.

Lyk my polisie gaan nou lemmetjies draad gooi.#brackenfell pic.twitter.com/S4BNxIYNYb — Bellville Piet (@BellvillePiet) November 20, 2020

EFF demonstrators are accusing the police of using excessive force. EFF officials leading the demonstration, among them secretary general Marshall Dlamini, were trying to calm the protesters down.

EFF branches as far as the North West and the Northern Cape joined in to support the party.

Racist police shoot stun grenades and water canons at peaceful protest in Brackenfell #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/tMpSWXWwov — EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) November 20, 2020

Commissar Aubrey Baartman, the EFF Provincial Chairperson in the Northern Cape is also in Brackenfell He says it is important to show support to the Western Cape Fighters because white supremacy and privilege must be defeated #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/XXKyZLq4pH — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2020

The EFF Provincial Secretary in the North West is also in Brackenfell. Commissar Papiki says it was important to join this protest against racism because white supremacy must be confronted #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/3k9X82lpsO — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2020

It is reported that there are currently no students at Brackenfell High School, and that alternative arrangements have been made for matriculants to complete their exams.

EFF leaders from across the country took turns to address the crowds on a podium erected at the protest, chanting “down racism, down.”

Leaders lauded the party for “decisively” arranging the protest action, and said the EFF was appealing to the “boere republic” of the Western Cape.

The address confirmed Brackenfell was just the beginning of their campaign to eradicate all alleged racism in schools.

They also made it clear they were not willing to negotiate “with anyone in this province”, and called for the collapse of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Dlamini accused the teachers of Brackenfell of organising the contentious private event, which was arranged after the cancellation of the annual matric dance, due to Covid-19.

Conflicting reports say that all students were invited, with others claiming that black students were not aware of the event.

The school’s governing body earlier this month said the event was arranged by the parents of students, and that it had nothing to do with the school.

It is alleged there was also an entrance fee to attend the event.

But Dlamini’s speech was short-lived, after a fight broke out while he was addressing EFF members. Police once again fired stun grenades to disperse the restless crowd, while Dlamini and other leaders called for calm.

Compiled by Nica Richards

