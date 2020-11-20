Protests 20.11.2020 10:34 am

WATCH: Teargas, water cannons used to repel EFF protest at Brackenfell High

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Teargas, water cannons used to repel EFF protest at Brackenfell High

EFF members being sprayed with water cannons by police at the Brackenfell High School protests on 20 November. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Police have agreed to allow 500 people to march to the school to hand over the memorandum, an increase from the initial 100.

Water cannons, teargas, and stun grenades had to be deployed a number of times in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Friday morning as a march to the local high school became increasingly tense.

One man had reportedly been wounded during the protest and received medical care at the scene.

Much anticipation had built up as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made their way to Brackenfell High School to hand over a petition. 

EFF demonstrators at Brackenfell High School to hand over a memorandum. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

The party accused the school of being racist after a private event was held, allegedly for white matric students only.

ALSO READ: Man who shone spotlight on Brackenfell private party lays intimidation charge

A memorandum was due to be handed over to the school by 2pm on Friday afternoon.

Negotiations between EFF members and senior police officials took place on how the memorandum will be handed over, with police raising concerns regarding the number of demonstrators outside the school.

According to reports, police were only allowing 100 people to make their way to hand over the memorandum, as per the agreement allowing the party to organise a protest.

Police, however, eventually agreed to allow 500 people to march to the school. It is estimated that at least 2,000 demonstrators are currently at the protest.

Stun grenades and water cannons were being used intermittently to disperse the crowds.

Video footage of the demonstrators shows that not many masks are being worn, and regular sanitising is not being practiced. 

Residents and former students were on the other side of the protest action, far away from EFF demonstrators. They, too, came out in droves to support the school and were critical of the EFF’s intentions.

Crowds were eventually dispersed, and police have blocked off roads leading into the school with barbed wire fencing. 

EFF demonstrators are accusing the police of using excessive force. EFF officials leading the demonstration, among them Marshall Dlamini, were trying to calm the protesters down.

EFF demonstrators fall after police dispersed crowds. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

It is reported that there are currently no students at Brackenfell High School, and that alternative arrangements have been made for matriculants to complete their exams.

Demonstrators sprayed with water cannons by police. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Compiled by Nica Richards

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition