Matrics affected by taxi strikes can write at any school, arrive late – Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says matrics affected by the taxi strike in Gauteng on Wednesday can write their exams at any school near to them.

In addition, they can arrive up to an hour late, and bus operators have been told to transport them at no cost.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, these plans are in place and other contingency plans will be implemented.

“The law enforcement agencies also undertook to be vigilant and will guard against any intimidation that may occur,” Mabona said.

“Indeed, it is unfortunate that we will experience such an inconvenience during this critical time of examination.

“Parents are encouraged to assist and make alternative transport arrangements, especially for matric candidates. All our chief invigilators are empowered to manage such situations, including facilitation of necessary concessions. Candidates must ensure that they reach their exam centres.

“We will monitor the situation closely,” Mabona said.

On Wednesday, motorists were advised to avoid the N1 and use the Soweto Highway as an alternative route.

Earlier in Pretoria, buses were directed back to the City of Tshwane depot after taxi protesters allegedly hijacked a bus and kicked passengers off buses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.