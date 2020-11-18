WATCH: Blockades, attacks, as the taxi strike brings Gauteng to a halt

A car driver was attacked on Wednesday morning and several major routes blocked in Gauteng as taxi operators embarked on a strike over outstanding Covid-19 relief fund payments for their industry.
With the hashtag #Taxistrike trending on Twitter a number of incidents are being reported, with some passengers were seen kicked and forced out of the buses.
Blockades are being reported in areas that include:
- Van der Hoffweg by Hornsnek
- Mahem / Kirkney both directions
- Zambesi / Moloto /Cullinan crossing
- R80 both directions by Akasia and Rosslyn
- N4 direction PTA from Bronkhorstspruit and Donkerhoek
- Hans Strydom/Solomon Mahlangu and Pretoria road
- N1 and Botha road
- N1 and R21 from O.R. Tambo Airport
- N1 north by 14de avenue JHB
- N1 and Nasrec
- R21 north to Olofantsfontein road
- N1 north by Beyers Naude road, Randburg
- N4 Daimond Hill plaza both directions
- PTA / Delmas pad
- N4 Brits
- R101 Hammanskraal
The aim of the march is to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa, in light of the taxi association not having received any of the more than R1 billion in Covid-19 relief funds which where promised by Mbalula during lockdown in June.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
