WATCH: Blockades, attacks, as the taxi strike brings Gauteng to a halt

A car driver was attacked on Wednesday morning and several major routes blocked in Gauteng as taxi operators embarked on a strike over outstanding Covid-19 relief fund payments for their industry.

With the hashtag #Taxistrike trending on Twitter a number of incidents are being reported, with some passengers were seen kicked and forced out of the buses.

Blockades are being reported in areas that include:

Van der Hoffweg by Hornsnek

Mahem / Kirkney both directions

Zambesi / Moloto /Cullinan crossing

R80 both directions by Akasia and Rosslyn

N4 direction PTA from Bronkhorstspruit and Donkerhoek

Hans Strydom/Solomon Mahlangu and Pretoria road

N1 and Botha road

N1 and R21 from O.R. Tambo Airport

N1 north by 14de avenue JHB

N1 and Nasrec

R21 north to Olofantsfontein road

N1 north by Beyers Naude road, Randburg

N4 Daimond Hill plaza both directions

PTA / Delmas pad

N4 Brits

R101 Hammanskraal

The aim of the march is to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa, in light of the taxi association not having received any of the more than R1 billion in Covid-19 relief funds which where promised by Mbalula during lockdown in June.

This people when they strike they make sure ????????????‍♀️ no taxi nothing ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/jBdg7yGsRi — ????sheron_ntombizodwa???? ???? (@NtabanyanemS) November 18, 2020

This is a developing story. More to follow.

