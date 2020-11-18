Protests 18.11.2020 09:00 am

WATCH: Blockades, attacks, as the taxi strike brings Gauteng to a halt

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Blockades, attacks, as the taxi strike brings Gauteng to a halt

Taxi blockades. N1 N/S Soweto - Image: Twitter / @Abramjee

Taxi operators opted to block roads on Wednesday morning as they seek outstanding money from the government’s relief efforts for the taxi industry.

A car driver was attacked on Wednesday morning and several major routes blocked in Gauteng as taxi operators embarked on a strike over outstanding Covid-19 relief fund payments for their industry.

With the hashtag #Taxistrike trending on Twitter a number of incidents are being reported, with some passengers were seen kicked and forced out of the buses.

Blockades are being reported in areas that include:

  • Van der Hoffweg by Hornsnek
  • Mahem / Kirkney both directions
  • Zambesi / Moloto /Cullinan crossing
  • R80 both directions by Akasia and Rosslyn
  • N4 direction PTA from Bronkhorstspruit and Donkerhoek
  • Hans Strydom/Solomon Mahlangu and Pretoria road
  • N1 and Botha road
  • N1 and R21 from O.R. Tambo Airport
  • N1 north by 14de avenue JHB
  • N1 and Nasrec
  • R21 north to Olofantsfontein road
  • N1 north by Beyers Naude road, Randburg
  • N4 Daimond Hill plaza both directions
  • PTA / Delmas pad
  • N4 Brits
  • R101 Hammanskraal

The aim of the march is to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa, in light of the taxi association not having received any of the more than R1 billion in Covid-19 relief funds which where promised by Mbalula during lockdown in June.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

