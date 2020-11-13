‘We knew Cape Town would respond if we block the N2’

“By affecting the N2, we knew we were affecting the economy,” says Khayelitsha protest leader Mabhelandile Twani after the N2 highway to Cape Town was blocked on Thursday.

Three buses and a truck were torched.

Twani, a member of the informal settlement movement who organised the protests, told News24 on Friday that, by blocking the N2, they knew the City of Cape Town would respond to their demands.

“The protest would affect matrics, the airport and even cargo,” he added.

Two Grade 12 pupils missed their Mathematics examination.

The Western Cape’s education department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said they were aware of two cases where matric candidates attempted to arrive on time, but were late.

The education department reported that, at 18 out of 512 centres, candidates were affected by the protests.

Twani said that most areas in Khayelitsha have been without electricity, water and toilets for the past six months, with the City of Cape Town saying they have run out of budget.

“We are expected to practice good hygiene due to Covid-19, but how can we do that when we don’t have water?”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said no arrests had been made.

The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said all role players were monitoring the situation and would remain on the scene.

The education department said candidates, who were delayed, but managed to arrive within the first hour of the exam, were given the full three-hour period to finish.

They are in discussions with the basic education department about the possibility of a “back up” paper, should this be required.

“We cannot emphasise the importance of community peace and stability enough,” Hammond said.

“We appeal to communities to respect this and desist from any disruption that may prevent our learners from reaching their examination venues.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.