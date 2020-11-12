 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Nehawu wants Mathabatha to fire senior govt official for ‘fraud’

Protests 3 hours ago

Seroka was also accused of irregularly claiming hotel stays for official trips in June to Tzaneen, the public works head office in Gauteng and the Limpopo legislature in Lebowakgomo, among other trips.

Alex Matlala
12 Nov 2020
05:03:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Nehawu wants Mathabatha to fire senior govt official for ‘fraud’

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 19: Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha during the NCOP findings on different government department debriefing meeting on September 19, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. The NCOP delegation produced a draft report on observations and findings in different government entities in the province. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Limpopo has taken to the streets, demanding premier Stan Mathabatha fire or demote head of his public works department Timothy Seroka. The union claimed it had lost confidence in Seroka after he was found guilty of defrauding the department of R11 000 in travel claims. This was after Seroka allegedly claimed he used a Mercedes-Benz ML 350, while he used a smaller car, a Renault Sandero 1.4 litre, for official trips. According to the department, claiming on a big vehicle like the Mercedes-Benz ML brings in more money than claiming...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.