Brackenfell school seeks interdict against EFF

Brackenfell High School has brought forward a court application requesting fan interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed.

Addressing the media outside the school on Tuesday, Winde – alongside Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the school sought to stop EFF members from protesting outside the school as Grade 12 pupils were writing their exams.

On Monday, EFF members protested outside the high school, demanding that the two teachers who attended the alleged “whites only” private event be suspended from the school.

This follows reports on social media that black pupils were not invited to the privately held event.

Brackenfell community members have disputed the allegation of racism, saying that the event was open to all pupils, and those who could attend did so.

After heated exchanges and provocations, punches and rocks being thrown, police moved to disperse the crowd that had gathered outside the school.

The EFF said that it would open a case of assault at the police station after a party member was beaten with a baseball bat, according to CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation outside Brackenfell as deeply regrettable and has called on all parties involved to act responsibly.

Ramaphosa said allegations of racism levelled against the school needed to be urgently investigated.

“We should be ever mindful of the extent to which our actions, both publicly and in private, undermine the cherished principle of non-racialism upon which our democracy was founded,” he said.

He called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and to resolve their differences peacefully and through dialogue.

“We should not allow what has transpired at Brackenfell High School to be used by any groupings who want to cause racial polarisation,” Ramaphosa said.

Additional reporting from News24 Wires

