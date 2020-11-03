AbaQulusi says it responded to protesters demands

The AbaQulusi municipality has defended itself against charges by the leader of a “violent protest march” in 2018, Simangaliso Zwane, who claimed a week ago the municipality never responded to their demands, Northern Natal News reports.

Municipal manager Bonga Ntanzi said: “It is untrue the municipality never responded to their demands. Former mayor Jerry Sibiya responded.

“Also, if it was the case the municipality did not respond, why wait this long? As the media, you need to be careful because are heading into local government elections and all political parties are using every opportunity to campaign for votes.”

In a copy of draft responses seen by the publication regarding allegations by employees who were appointed by the director of corporate services, it read: “The director in question has never appointed anyone in AbaQulusi in 2016.

“She was not part of the council in 2016; she has never appointed anyone because she started here in AbaQulusi in 2018.”

On the allegations of nepotism and involvement in unadvertised positions by the speaker, it said: “The councillors are not part of the recruitment of officials below directors.

“The speaker is neither part of any appointment and recruitment of staff nor a member of any recruitment panel, even for the municipal manager and directors.

“The issue of the involvement of the speaker, municipal manager and director in the employment of unadvertised posts is a witticism.

“We advise the community to visit our municipal notice board where we normally post our advertisements so they will never be misguided or ill-advised.”

On the matter of vehicles delivered to the municipality without correct supply chain management procedures, it said: “We have not advertised a tender for municipal vehicles to be delivered.

“We had rental vehicles from RIS 2010 models with many kilometres on the clock. Then RSI offered to swap those vehicles with 2015 models and that was the only different vehicles we received.”

Zwane said: “I have been asking people that we allow the municipality time to investigate. But a year later, they still have not responded. Therefore, it’s fitting we continue engaging with the community, as we have already started on how we are going to take our next step.

“The matters we raised there were genuin, and needed investigation and intervention. We have allowed them more than enough time to respond and take action where necessary.”

Three IFP leaders and a bodyguard who were arrested on attempted murder charges following the protest will appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on 19 November.

This article first appeared on Northern Natal News and was republished with permission.

