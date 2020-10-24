ANCYL members plan march to hand over interdict, ‘demand organisation back’

A mass protest organised by members of the ANC’s embattled youth league (ANCYL) is set to take place in November, for members to voice their disapproval over the National Youth League Task Team’s (NYTT) delays in reestablishing the league.

The march is also for members to hand over their interdict physically, at Luthuli House.

This according to ANCYL crisis committee member, Katlego Mamabolo.

The committee is seeking an interdict to declare the NYTT illegal.

In July 2019, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) was disbanded, and the NYTT was appointed to oversee the rebuilding of the youth league.

However, a number of delays since last year have led members of the youth league to feel frustrated and discouraged.

Mamabolo voiced his concern for the league’s ordinary and potential members, saying that delays are hindering the league’s ability to assist the country’s younger populations, and the issues they face, namely unemployment.

The NYTT released a statement earlier this month confirming it would convene its National Congress “by no later than end of January 2021.”

The statement explained that 40% of the youth league’s branches have yet to submit their membership, and were on 19 October given two weeks to renew and submit their memberships.

But for Mamabolo, next year’s conference is nonsensical.

“It doesn’t make sense that the league is going to confront branches that already exist.”

According to him, the crisis committee doubts that the conference “is for particular leadership outcomes.”

“The concern is that it [the conference] then perpetuates the continuous use of the youth league to fight internal factional battles within the ANC,” Mamabolo explained, adding that the continued battles between the disbanded league and the NYTT has subjected its members to “existential duress”.

The NYTT is convened by Thandi Mahambehlala and Sibongile Besane, and was at the time of disbandment tasked with engaging former youth league leaders Zizi Kodwa, Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula. Others roped in to help stabilise the youth league are Pule Mabe, Dakota Legoete, Faith Muthambi, Ronald Lamola, David Masondo, Collen Maine and Reggie Nkabinde.

ANCYL convenor Kolobe Mamabolo told The Citizen in September, during a march to Walter Sisulu House, that the youth league’s members must be between the ages of 14 and 35, but that many older members within the party are overstaying their welcome.

He said that dissolving the old structure “is better for the youth”, and appealed to the ANC to “do the right thing, and give the youth what they need.”

Katlego Mamabolo said the mass protest on 6 November, with an expected 5,000 members in tow, will see demonstrators making their way to Luthuli House for a number of reasons.

Primarily, the march is for members to hand over their interdict against the NYTT.

But it is also to raise awareness, and to “solidify the expressions given that this is a movement of young people who are demanding the organisation back.”

“We want to bring more people in to protest and rally behind our outlook towards the youth league.

“The focus is us, the youth.”

With a significant number of young people in South Africa being unemployed, Mamabolo said at present, the league is only concerned with “factional politics”, and not with addressing serious issues preventing the youth from thriving.

Background reporting by News24 Wire.

