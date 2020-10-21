Onderstepoort Biological Products bosses given 24 hours to respond to unions’ demands

Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) employees gave their employer only 24 hours to respond to their demands for a pay increase, when they picketed at the organisation in the north of Pretoria on Monday.

More than a hundred protesters, affiliated with the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Napsaw) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), took part in the picket.

They demanded an end to corruption, a 9% salary increment, R3 000 housing allowance, R2 500 medical aid subsidy, and a 13th cheque.

They furthermore demanded the OBP implement salary benchmarking results by the end of October, review all HR policies with organised labour as signatories.

“We would like to afford OBP’s management a period of 24 hours from the receipt of the memorandum to revert to organised labour on the aforementioned demands so as to have an amicable resolution,” said Boitumelo Moetlhoa, reading the memorandum.

After receiving a letter of demand, acting OBP board chairperson Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele expressed concerns over the 24 period to respond. “The 24 hours is too strict,” he said.

He said meeting the set deadline was unrealistic. “The reason I came here is to take responsibility to receive your memorandum and provide the feedback after meeting the board tomorrow (Tuesday).” As a result, he urged the employees not to be frustrated with response delays.

Employees gave him a round of applause as a sign of accepting the request. Napsaw national organiser Solly Malema called on workers to unite in fighting against “exploitation” in the workplace.

Malema said they were sending a very strong message that they would fight until the OBP was transformed. He urged the negotiations to continue in finding a solution to the dispute.

He warned that if the OBP management refuses to negotiate, they would use their power to pressure them.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.